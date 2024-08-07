Shops in Sheffield city centre have expressed their concerns about the planned pedestrianisation of Surrey Street on their businesses, with one considering whether it will have to close.

A petition to Sheffield City Council was launched by Elaine Bird of Bird Opticians and has been signed by 18 people.

It says: “The decision to pedestrianise the section of Surrey Street from Fargate to the top of Norfolk Street has not been fully thought through and the possible consequences for the city centre could be damaging to existing businesses and the future of the city centre.”

Ms Bird said that she is worried that elderly customers and those with disabilities will struggle to reach her shop if they are not able to park nearby or get dropped off outside. She said it is often difficult to find a parking spot now, especially as ultra-low emission vehicles can get a council permit to park free all day.

Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre - small businesses are worried about the effect of Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

She added: “It’s going to be for the young and fit and able and everybody else can go hang.”

Ms Bird said that if disabled parking spaces are provided on Norfolk Street, it’s still a long way to her shop and nearby businesses, especially in bad weather.

“Coun Johnson (ward councillor and Green Party leader Douglas Johnson) said they would put a bench halfway up. We can sit in the rain and catch our breath before we continue on.”

Disaster

Elaine Bird of Bird Opticians on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre started a petition against Sheffield City Council pedestrianisation plans for the street. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

She said that deliveries may be banned after 10am and questioned what that would mean for coaches bringing people to the Crucible or Lyceum theatres. Big trucks making deliveries have to do difficult manoeuvres to exit the area as the top of Surrey Street is already blocked off.

“Marks and Spencer have trucks coming throughout the day. If we upset Marks and Spencer, they’ve got an option and they can just up and bugger off. If we lose Marks and Spencer, it’s really going to be a disaster.”

Ms Bird also questioned what the thousands of people coming to live in the city centre will do about getting online deliveries. “You can’t do everything before 10am,” she added. “It’s going to be a nightmare traffic jam.”

Paul Taylor, director of Taylor Taylor Barbers, agreed. He said: “I think it’s absolutely very small-minded. The worst thing they ever did was shut the road off at the end.”

Paul Taylor of Taylor Taylor Barbers is worried about the effect of pedestrianisation on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre on his business. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

He said that traffic used to flow properly through the area until the top of Surrey Street was shut during the pandemic. Now he sees “road rage and people smashing into each other’s cars”.

Mr Taylor also complained about all-day parking by ultra-low emission vehicles, saying he had seen eight Teslas on the street one day.

Nonsense

“This is a premium street with two fantastic theatres (nearby) and a bit of class. The clientele we’ve got, people need to pop into town as a convenience. Now it’s incredibly inconvenient for people.”

Lockwoods Florist on Surrey Street, Sheffield city centre. Owner Mark Sleight is against pedestrianisation plans for the street. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

He dismissed the council plans for the area: “It’s all idealistic nonsense. They need someone with a commercial brain.

“Cars bring in people, people bring in money, so many customers from all over the city. They don’t want to get on a bus, they don’t want to get on a bike, they don’t want to park three miles away and walk.”

Mr Taylor, whose business has been in Surrey Street since 1927, said that he is now considering whether to shut up shop. The business has another branch in Dronfield and he said customers are able to park easily.

“We’re sole traders, not multinationals. We’ve been here a long time, we’re part of Sheffield, we want it to succeed.

“We understand that things change – I’m sure that it’ll all look great when it’s done, they’re missing a trick not complementing it with parking.

Access

“It can look like Disneyland for me but if people can’t come, they can’t come. We don’t know yet do we sign a new lease?”

Mark Sleight, owner of Lockwoods Florist, said: “I’m against it. I think it’ll definitely affect the access to our premises for vehicles.

“The council have said there’ll be a loading bay with access until 10am – that’s fine. My concern is customers who want to collect flowers from our shop – they’re not going to be able to get access without having to park elsewhere.

“Someone can ring up and say ‘can I pick up flowers in 20 minutes?’. They can come in, pay and go. That’s going to stop.”

He was also concerned about deliveries from the shop throughout the day. “What happens after 10am? I don’t think they can sort that out, although they spoke about a permit.

“With a permit, it’s still at best going to be outside Miller & Carter or Mama’s and Leonies and sometimes we have quite big arrangements going out. We need access to our shopfront all day.”

Disruption

Mr Sleight added: “I think they’re trying to promote inner-city living and that’s possibly a plus for us.

“Rightly or wrongly, they’re trying to promote people coming into town on bikes – that’s no good to us. You don’t come into town on a bike and take a bouquet of flowers home.”

He said he is also worried about the disruption caused by work to make changes to the road outside, which he said will take at least 18 months and probably far longer.

Trustees at the Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street are in favour of the scheme. They said: “The Montgomery Theatre and Arts Centre supports the pedestrianisation of Surrey Street for the positive impact it will have on the children and young people that use our building.

“By prioritising foot traffic over vehicles, it creates a safer environment for the young people visiting the theatre, from school visits, to dance and drama students to our young audiences.

“Reduced traffic would improve air quality and noise levels, benefiting both health and well-being, not just for children but for everyone who spends their time in and around The Monty.

Sustainable

“This move also encourages active lifestyles and sustainable modes of transportation, aligning with The Monty’s green policies efforts to combat climate change.

"We hope that pedestrianisation will help to transform Surrey Street to a child and pedestrian-friendly zone area, enhancing its charm and appeal and encouraging more people into the Theatre Quarter of Sheffield.”

A spokesperson for the council said that Surrey Street will be pedestrianised as part of the transformation of the city centre. The council will work alongside businesses and times will be built in to allow them to accept deliveries and other vital services.

They said that council officers have visited all businesses on the street to provide information on the planned changes. Drop-in sessions were also held at the town hall, allowing people to come and see the changes, ask questions, and engage with officers. All businesses were told of the dates and times.

Following engagement with businesses, the council is looking at ways in which space for loading through the day can be prioritised which will supplement the proposed loading periods between midnight and 10am.

The project will provide additional dedicated disabled parking spaces on nearby streets.

Transformational

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the council transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Our city centre is changing with transformational work taking place right across the area including the magnificent Heart of the City development, our Castlegate project opening up the history of the city right back to the birth of Sheffield, and the redevelopment of Fargate into a vibrant hub for eating, drinking, socialising, co-working, shopping, living and culture.

“As part of that work, the pedestrianisation of Surrey Street will link up with those other projects and help create a fantastic area for people to work, live, relax. There will be more opportunities for pavement cafes and we’re opening up the street for people to enjoy.

“By investing in high-quality public spaces, like we’re doing on Surrey Street, Pinstone Street and Charles Street, we’re boosting footfall and helping our economy to grow.

“There are around 9,000 car parking spaces in the city centre, but we’re also making it easier for people to walk and cycle, as well as use public transport through our free electric City Connect Bus.”