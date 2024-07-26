Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bus gates restricting access to traffic are to become permanent features on two Sheffield city centre streets.

The experimental bus gates on Arundel Gate and Furnival Gate were confirmed by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee (July 24). Councillors considered objections but decided to go ahead and make both permanent.

The drivers of motor vehicles other than buses and taxis who drive through bus gates are issued with fixed penalty notices. Council director of operational services Tom Smith said that bus gates improve bus journey times and cut air pollution.

Councillors heard that annual levels of nitrogen dioxide were above the legal level on Arundel Gate until the bus gate was introduced last year. Levels still remain too high outside the Arundel Gate bus interchange, so anti-idling measures are being put in place.

The bus gate shortly after it was introduced on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre

These will help to ensure bus drivers turn off their engines when stationary for more than the two minutes allowed while picking up and setting down passengers. Fixed penalty notices can be issued to drivers who do not comply.

There are warning signs on St Mary’s Gate, Eyre Street, Furnival Square roundabout and Arundel Gate, giving ways to avoid the Arundel Gate bus gate. Drivers who miss all the warnings can also use a services area outside the Novotel to turn back, a report to the committee said.

Pedestrianised

The Furnival Gate bus gate was introduced as part of road changes made during the pandemic to reroute buses from Pinstone Street, which is now pedestrianised.

Drivers can use the service road at the Novotel as their last chance to turn back from the Arundel Gate bus gate in Sheffield city centre. Picture: Google Maps

Coun Craig Gamble Pugh asked what is being done to make it easier for drivers to turn back from the Arundel Gate bus gate, which affects southbound traffic only.

Mr Smith said that eventually there will be a mini roundabout installed as part of a bigger Connecting Sheffield City Centre scheme.

A report to the committee said this will “transform Pinstone Street, Charles Street and Arundel Gate close to the new Heart of the City II developments”.

Anti-idling measures for buses will be introduced outside the Arundel Gate bus interchange in Sheffield city centre, in an attempt to reduce air pollution. Picture: Google Maps

It aims to create attractive open spaces in the city centre, reduce bus journey times and introduce “direct, safe and attractive walking, wheeling and cycling routes through the city centre”. Sustainable urban drainage will also be installed to slow the flow of water and reduce the risk of flooding.

Coun Andrew Sangar welcomed improved air quality and bus times but said that the council had been forced into introducing the Clean Air Zone by the government and the council’s own city centre plans could have achieved the same result in a more positive way.

Benefit

Coun Ruth Mersereau said that she and the other two City ward councillors welcome the move, which has an added benefit of better road safety for walkers and cyclists. She asked if there was any scope for improvement to crossings on the wide road, especially near the Hallam University campus, where people also walk up from the station to the city centre.

The changes are already attracting more businesses to the area, said Coun Mersereau. She said that introducing restrictions to the northbound carriage of Arundel Gate would be another positive move.

Coun Mersereau also said that bus stops should be improved on Arundel Gate, with shelters and more seating provided.