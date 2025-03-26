National Insurance: Sheffield care providers fear home closures as councillors vote to call on Chancellor to act
City care providers say that they are being “squeezed in the middle” by costs despite a 5.27% increase in the fees that the council pays for services.
From April 6, employers’ National Insurance contributions (NICs) will increase from 13.8% to 15%. The pay threshold for contributions will also decrease from £9,100 to £5,000.
A letter sent from Sheffield Care Association to council leader Tom Hunt last week (March 20) talks about coping with increases in supplier prices ranging from 7% to 15%. It adds: “The recent government budget announcements of additional NIC contributions and NMW [national minimum wage] are forcing us even further backwards.
“Sheffield City Council already acknowledges that the current fee rates paid to providers is circa 30% behind the fair cost of care exercise that was concluded in 2022.
“We appreciate that the council has limited budgets and are also limited in their ability to raise further funds. We share that experience since the majority of our services are commissioned by the council.
Negative
“If the council’s uplift doesn’t match costs increased by a combination of inflation and government budget decisions, then we are squeezed in the middle.
“This funding gap will eventually have a negative impact on the quality and safety of care that we can provide. It may also mean that some contracts are handed back or that care homes have to close.
“We were concerned that some council officers seemed to be already resigned to the latter two outcomes and want to see the council taking a stronger stand by supporting us in our campaign to safeguard essential services for our most vulnerable citizens of Sheffield.”
The association called on the council to jointly host a public summit to highlight the social care crisis.
The decision to write to the Chancellor was taken today (March 26) by the council’s adult health and social care policy committee. The proposal was made by committee deputy chair Coun Sophie Crossthorn, a LibDem.
Coun Crossthorn said that many councillors have been contacted by worried care providers.
A vote was won 5-4, with Labour councillors opposing the move. Committee chair Coun Angela Argenzio of the Green Party used her casting vote to back the proposal, also supported by Sheffield Community Group Coun Julie Grocutt.
Burden
Coun Argenzio will invite political group representatives to add their names to the letter. She said any committee members could sign it.
Following the meeting, Coun Crossthorn said: “The Labour government has made the choice that the people who should shoulder the financial burden are those who provide care to vulnerable people, such as small family-run care homes, charity-run day and activity services, or those who provide care that helps people stay independent at home.
“This is neither acceptable nor progressive. Liberal Democrats have opposed these plans at every stage, and we will continue to do so and stand up for our care providers.”
Sheffield Care Association commented: “We are incredibly disappointed that today some Sheffield councillors chose not to support local care providers in calling on the government to exempt social care from the National Insurance increase and send a letter to government. We do wish to thank those councillors who voted in favour of supporting us and recognise the true value of social care in our city.
“If social care is not made an urgent priority then care providers will close down, vulnerable people in Sheffield will no longer have access to the much-needed care services that support them and the NHS will be overwhelmed, putting lives at risk and costing the country billions.
“We also face losing a skilled and dedicated workforce forever.”
