Sheffield aims to ensure decent homes and neighbourhoods for older people

Coun Karen McGowan raised issues around older people's accommodation at a housing policy committee meeting on June 19, 2025. Picture: Sheffield City Council webcast

A new older people’s housing strategy in Sheffield aims to help people live in decent homes and safe neighbourhoods they are happy to call home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strategy, which was approved yesterday (June 19) by Sheffield City Council’s housing policy committee, has five ambitions. These are: 1 More homes and housing choice. 2 Reducing housing carbon emissions to net zero by 2030. 3 Safe, good quality and comfortable homes. 4 Great, safe neighbourhoods that people are happy to call home. 5 Homes and housing services that end homelessness and support healthy, independent lives.

Affordable

The policy also addresses issues around poverty and the cost-of-living crisis. This includes providing more affordable housing, supporting people to live in the right size of homes and addressing the needs of vulnerable older households living in cold homes and facing fuel poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne Allen, Sheffield City Council head of citywide housing, speaking at a housing policy committee meeting on June 19, 2025. Picture: Sheffield City Council webcast

A report to the committee said: “Sheffield has a growing and increasingly diverse older population with a range of housing needs which we must plan for.”

The city has a higher proportion of older adults than other major UK cities, said the report. Approximately 100,000 people are aged 65 and over, a figure which is forecast to increase to 121,000 by 2040.

By this time, there are also forecast to be 6,400 more older adults living with a long-term limiting illness. The report said that an uneven distribution of specialist accommodation is likely to be contributing to health inequalities.

There is also an estimated shortfall of 6,450 properties that support older adults to live independently with support or care, such as sheltered and extra care housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy aims to give opportunities for residents to be involved in planning new homes and local areas and live in a neighbourhood they are happy to call home. This includes places tailored to the needs of black, Asian and minoritised ethnic (BAME) communities and LGBTQ+ households.

Coun Karen McGowan gave the example of anti-social behaviour issues caused when someone younger moved in with the resident of an older people’s complex.

Praise

She said: “I have a concern about over the years we used to have wardens on our schemes, and we still have them, not in the way they were when they were first developed. I know that causes concerns for our residents when they only have somebody there half a day.

“I was in one of our schemes on Tuesday and one of the things that got brought up there was they are also full of praise for the staff that work there but they don’t have the time to do the proper clean and some of the old people are having to go round with anti-bacterial wipes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not against the staff, it’s about they don’t have time.”

She also asked if the older housing schemes will be refurbished.

Head of citywide housing services, Suzanne Allen, said the council is the biggest provider of independent living schemes in the city. Staff are able to deal with anti-social behaviour.

Ms Allen said that the issue of people in mixed-age households being able to bid for council over-60s’ accommodation has gone out for public consultation as part of a review of the allocations policy.

Older stock will be included in an asset management strategy, said Ms Allen.

She added that it is an achievement that the council still has wardens as other providers only give remote support.

She said the cleaning issue could be resolved by adding on staff time.