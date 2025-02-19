Row over Sheffield Council changes to recruitment of top officers on £100,000

Coun Terry Fox, former leader of Sheffield City Council and a member of the finance and performance policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Changes to the way that Sheffield Council recruits its top officials were criticised as being in contravention of the rules of the authority.

Coun Terry Fox objected to the change to the council’s recruitment policy for recruiting chief officers paid more than £100,000. Under new rules, the salary package would be approved by the chief executive in consultation with the chair of the council’s senior officer employment committee.

A meeting of the council finance and performance policy committee was told on Monday (February 17) that the change removes the requirement for the full council to consider the decision.

The report said it was impractical to wait until a monthly full council meeting to confirm an appointment. Councillors heard that key recruits may decide to walk away if the process takes too long to confirm their appointment.

Jane English, the council’s new director of people and organisational culture, said that the point of the policy change was “ensuring visibility and transparency but to keep the agility we need within the process”.

Coun Fox said: “I don’t know whether this committee has the power to take away the sovereign body’s right of this pay policy.”

Process

He added: “For this committee to change the policy and take the power away from members and give it to officers, I don’t think that’s in the role of this committee. This changes the whole process that we have done for years.”

Council interim assistant director of legal services Sherrie Grant said the decision would regularise what current practice actually is. She said that the council’s constitution says that the full council has to be consulted on such decisions.

She added: “You can make the decision, it’s within your jurisdiction and remit.”

Coun Martin Phipps said the council constitution states the full council must approve any salary package in excess of £100,000.

Coun Fox suggested that the proposal should be noted and go to full council for a final decision. Coun Mike Levery replied: “We can’t just note things, we’re here to fulfil a function.”

The proposal was passed by a vote of seven for, one against and one abstention.