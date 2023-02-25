Major improvements have been given the green light at Rother Valley Country Park- including a lakeside café and a play area.

Rotherham Council has approved planning permission for improvements to Rother Valley Country Park as part of a £20m grant secured from the government’s levelling-up fund.

A total of £5.5m will see new facilities built at the park, including the development of a waterfront café with views across the lake. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating with a first-floor room available for events and meetings. The existing café in the courtyard will be adapted as a ‘grab and go’ outlet.

Improvements will also be made to the parking facilities and a relocated cycle hub will be complemented by a high-quality landscaping scheme to enhance the visitor experience – including a new play area.

The green light comes after the authority approved a £2.5m project for a new cafe and car park at Thrybergh Country Park.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion, councillor David Sheppard, said: “It’s fantastic to see the planned improvements to the facilities at Rother Valley and Thrybergh Country Parks which will develop the sites into a more attractive destination for visitors. Once the works are completed, the venues will support year-round events and provide a wide range of fun activities for people to take part in.

“We’re aiming to grow Rotherham’s leisure industry and expand economic opportunity for our residents, so that they can advance their skills and realise their ambitions.”

Works for both schemes are due to start later in the year.