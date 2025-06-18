Road safety action to cut accidents in Sheffield suburb

A Google Maps image of Brookhouse Hill, which leads down to the popular Sheffield beauty spot of Forge Dam

A Sheffield road safety scheme aimed at helping to cut accidents in a busy city suburb is moving forward with a £255,000 budget boost.

A second scheme will tackle hazardous double parking near the popular Forge Dam beauty spot.

A £255,700 spending increase was agreed for road safety work on Crookes Valley Road, Crookesmoor, from the junction with Harcourt Road to the junction with Oxford Street. Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee approved the scheme on Monday (June 16).

The project was put forward by the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee. It will involve upgrading the pedestrian crossing from a zebra type to traffic light-controlled.

A section of Oxford Street will become one-way from the corner near no 574 towards its junction with Crookes Valley Road. The carriageway will also be reduced in width in certain areas to enable the widening of footpath around street trees.

A report to the committee said: “The aim is to address a history of road injury collisions and also to provide road safety measures that will improve the area for walking and cycling.”

The report said the full project cost is expected to be £341,000 and it will be fully funded from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s Local and Neighbourhood Transport Complementary Programme.

The second scheme will aim to stop double parking on Brookhouse Hill near Forge Dam Cafe. An £8,300 budget increase was approved by the finance committee.

A report to the committee said: “Currently, double parking is causing obstructions for residents and emergency vehicles at Brookhouse Hill, causing safety issues for pedestrians, including those with children and prams, having to navigate between parked vehicles.”

A restricted parking zone will be introduced on Brookhouse Hill and Ivy Cottage Lane and a disabled parking bay will be installed close to the entrance of the pedestrianised pathway on Brookhouse Hill, leading to Forge Dam Cafe.

Originally, the plan had been to tackle the issue with double yellow lines. The change was made in order to reduce the visual impact of the scheme. The full cost of the project is £20,300, which is funded by road safety funds.