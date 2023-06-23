News you can trust since 1887
Return of Sheffield 10/10a bus service welcomed by Green campaigners

Sheffield Green councillors have welcomed the return of the number 10/10a bus service that was cut last August.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:06 BST

The circular service linked Gleadless Valley and Heeley, Nether Edge, Broomhill and Netherthorpe with the Royal Hallamshire Hospital. It was lost when bus operator Powells went into administration.

In total, 19 services were lost in South Yorkshire and only three were picked up by bus operator Stagecoach.

In September last year, Greens supported a petition initiated by Gleadless Valley Tenants and Residents Association to save the bus service. Ward councillors Alexi Dimond, Marieanne Elliot and Paul Turpin and Sally Pedley of association wrote an open letter to South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, asking him to intervene and seek another operator to run the service.

Green Councillor Marieanne Elliot, right, and party campaigner Rachel Hope collecting signatures for their petition to save the 10/10a bus serviceGreen Councillor Marieanne Elliot, right, and party campaigner Rachel Hope collecting signatures for their petition to save the 10/10a bus service
Green Councillor Marieanne Elliot, right, and party campaigner Rachel Hope collecting signatures for their petition to save the 10/10a bus service

Coun Dimond said: “This is great news and I’d like to thank the TARA and everyone who was involved in the campaign to restore the service. As soon as the service was cut, Green councillors worked with the TARA to create a petition.

“We have played our part in keeping the petition going because we never gave up hope that a service that is so valued, particularly by many elderly residents, would return.

“I would like to thank the Mayor Oliver Coppard for his intervention and for listening to those of us in the community who have been fighting these cuts for many months.

“Unfortunately many bus services across Sheffield remain in a tenuous position due to rising costs and we need to be ever vigilant to ensure services are maintained.

“Many people on the lowest incomes cannot afford cars or taxis and so cuts like these affect people on the lowest incomes the most. That is why government support is so necessary, particularly at a time when so many households are under extreme cost of living pressures.”

Coun Elliot said: “As soon as we knew that the number 10 was going to stop running we started campaigning. I’m very pleased that the campaign has been successful.

“Over 1,000 signatures were collected by the Gleadless Valley TARA and Green councillors because of the real impacts the loss of this service has had. Thank you to everyone who signed – it really made a positive difference.”

