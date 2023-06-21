A new business advisory board working alongside Sheffield City Council to help build economic growth will aim to be diverse and inclusive following the report of the city’s Race Equality Commission.

The council’s economic skills and development policy committee agreed to terms of reference for a Diverse Business Advisory Board, which will help businesses grow and prosper, work to bring inward investment to the city and look at how companies interact with the council.

A report to the committee said the board, which will work alongside the committee, will “be more representative of the city’s diverse business base to oversee and advise on matters relating to Sheffield’s economic growth and how economic and business growth strategies effect Sheffield’s diverse business base.

“This includes representative from businesses from SMEs and BAME-led businesses.”

Sheffield Race Equality Commissioner Ruth McDonald, left, and Sheffield City Council director of economy, skills and culture, Diana Buckley, speaking at a council economic development and skills policy committee

The 18-member board will include representatives of the business community, senior council officers, organisations such as Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and a Sheffield Race Equality Commissioner.

One of the commissioners, Ruth McDonald, reported back on her activities to engage BAME-led businesses with the work of the board. The commission report identified business and employment as one of the main areas where change needs to happen.

Roadshow

She said that events had been set up with the help of council business advisors to spread the word and she has been talking to groups such as Yorkshire Asian Business Association. Major banks have also agreed to sponsor a roadshow to offer advice and support to businesses, including smaller firms.

Coun Minesh Parekh, speaking at a Sheffield City Council economic development and skills policy committee

“We’ve identified a number of people from the community that will actually help with decision-making and driving this forward,” Ms McDonald said.

Diana Buckley, council director for economy, skills and culture, said: “I don’t think that this is going to be perfect first time,” adding that work will continue to fill in any gaps on the board that become apparent.

Coun Minesh Parekh said: “It’s very positive. We know why this is necessary. I made the point last time that we can look around the room and see why the council and committees need to listen to a more representative and diverse base of information.

“We all know the reasons for commissioning the Race Equality Commission. There is a lot of work the council needs to do and the city needs to do to grow and become an anti-racist city.”

Coun Laura Moynahan suggested that members of the committee could be invited to observe board meetings in order to learn from them and help to create change in the council, adding: “We’re 100 per cent behind this, we really want to see that cultural shift.”

Dedication

The committee approved terms of reference for the board and agreed to thank a business response group that the board will replace for their dedication and work during the Covid pandemic and in co-authoring the city’s Business Recovery Plan.

Coun Parekh commented following the meeting: “Sheffield’s economic planning must be more representative, and to reflect the needs of, our diverse city.

“From the Race Equality Commission report, we know there’s a real need for change to ensure our economic strategies enable all of our communities to flourish.

