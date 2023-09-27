Red faces over Sheffield Council grave size rule that was wide of the mark

An extra nought on a measurement of cemetery grave sizes left Sheffield City Council officials red faced as it allowed for a width of up 7.6 metres or almost 25 feet.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure policy committee (September 27) heard that a report on amendments to bereavement fees that they agreed in March included the introduction of a new charge for coffins over 600mm and up to 760mm in width.

Ellie Fraser, council head of bereavement and coronial services, said that a misprint in the committee report referred to 7,600 millimetres.

A mistake in new rules for burial plots in Sheffield referred to a width of 7,600 ml - that's almost 25 feet. Picture: LDRS

Fortunately, the mistake was not repeated in council guidelines on bereavement fees.

Committee chair Coun Richard Williams said it was the most unusual correction he had dealt with.

Most fees were increased by four per cent on April 1. A burial now costs £2,430 and the cost of cremation is set at £1,013.