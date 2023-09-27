Meersbrook Park toilets pledge after plea from fed-up Sheffield parents

Visitors to one of Sheffield’s popular parks who have called for toilet facilities to be made available have been told the issue is being looked at.

A 67-name petition calling for toilets in buildings at Meersbrook Park to be made available to the public was discussed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s communities parks and leisure policy committee (September 25).

The online petition, launched by Sarah Saunderson, called on the council to either allow daily access for the public to the buildings in Meersbrook Park to allow them to use the toilet facilities or provide public toilets near the playground.

Meersbrook Park, Sheffield - councillors have responded to a petition calling for public toilet facilities. Picture: LDRS

It added: “The park is heavily used by parents and families and many others who just can’t make it back up the big hill when caught out and can’t afford to go to a cafe and buy something just to use the toilet.

“It would be a huge asset which would be appreciated by all. Even if just allowed to use one toilet in the building at the top. There’s nothing worse than busting for the loo but not being able to go due to screaming children who won’t leave the playground fast enough so you can make it.

“There’s a toilet in the walled garden that can only be accessed at times when it is opened to the public, there are toilets in the other building but we can’t access them.”

Buildings in the park are the bowls club, walled garden, pavilion, Bishops House and Meersbrook Hall. There are no public toilets or cafe within the park.

Ms Saunderson was not at the meeting so committee chair Coun Richard Williams read from a written reply that will be sent to her. He said that toilets are an important part of green spaces and facilities, allowing more people to visit or to stay for longer on visits.

He said the council was reviewing options to find toilet facilities for the park.