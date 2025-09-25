Questions over Sheffield council home roof replacement delays

Councillor Martin Smith, a member of Sheffield City Council's finance and performance policy committee

Questions were asked over delays to replacing a roofing contract for 5,000 Sheffield council homes after the original firm went out of business.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee meeting on Monday (September 22) wanted to know why it has taken three years to put the new contract in place.

A report to the committee said that a company was awarded the pitched roofing contract in December 2020 to undertake reroofing works to approximately 6,000 properties including houses, bungalows, maisonettes and flats.

The contractor started in March 2021 and carried out work on 1,284 properties but went into administration in September 2022. The contract was terminated and works were stopped.

Coun Douglas Johnson, who chairs Sheffield City Council's housing policy committee. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Another contractor completed outstanding work and made good any defects.

The new contract covers 4,716 properties that still require repairs. Others subsequently identified as needing urgent roofing work were added on to take the total up to around 5,000.

Deteriorating

The committee approved a draw-down of £2,235,200 from the council’s housing investment programme to increase the budget for the project and award the contract.

The duration of the project is five years, with an anticipated start date of next month.

Coun Martin Smith asked: “Why has it taken three years from the contractors going bust to us appointing a tender for a new one? Three years is a long time and presumably roofs have been deteriorating.”

Finance manager Damian Watkinson replied that council officers have been reviewing the tech and specifications of the contract and looking at what the level of delivery is.

Housing policy committee chair Coun Douglas Johnson said the work relied on a small procurement and asset management team. Dealing with the administrators for the company that went out of business had also been time-consuming.

“This is a service that has been cut year after year after year for some time now,” he added. Coun Johnson said that he shared the frustration of other councillors and was glad the contract is moving forward at last.

Coun Mike Levery said that the inflationary cost of such a scheme meant that it would have been cost-effective for the council to pay someone to run the contract bidding process, rather than relying on the in-house team.