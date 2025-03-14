More Sheffield council tenants are happy with house repairs service

Sheffield City Council tenants are becoming happier about the council's home repairs service, a progress report says. Picture: Google Maps

More Sheffield tenants say that they are happy with their council house repairs and the time it takes to complete them.

The council is working to hit a target of 67% satisfaction with repairs. The rating stands at 64.5% for the last three months of 2024.

The Regulator of Social Housing measures dissatisfaction levels and the council takes its rating from monthly phone surveys it conducts with tenants.

A progress monitoring report being considered by Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee on Monday (March 17) says: “We know one of the main causes of dissatisfaction with tenants relates to repairs – specifically around the time it takes for repairs to be completed.

“Additional recruitment, improvements to processes and launch of a new repairs policy are helping to manage demands on the repairs service and help manage tenant expectations.”

It adds: “Over the last quarter, performance has continued to improve albeit at a slower rate. We would expect to see a continued trend of at least sustained performance into the next quarter.”

The report says that communications to tenants are also being improved so that they are aware when upcoming works to their homes are likely to take place.

Overall tenant satisfaction stands at 61.6%, against a target of 66%. The report says that the Regulator of Social Housing monitors that the council listens to tenants’ views and acts upon them and keeps tenants well informed, as well as ensuring that their homes are well maintained.

The report says that tenant feedback shows that good communication and an effective response to repairs are the most important issues for them.