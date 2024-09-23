Sheffield project aims to help people in city’s poorest areas to live longer, healthier lives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work to improve the lives of people in the poorest areas of Sheffield is tackling issues that lead to their earlier deaths and bad health.

People who live in the north-east of the city are likely to die a decade earlier than their counterparts in better-off areas and spend more of their lives in poor health. A five-year Sheffield Northeast Model Neighbourhood (NEN) project has been working in the area for just over a year now.

The NEN is a partnership involving the council, alongside Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the NHS South Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Primary Care Sheffield Ltd and Voluntary Action Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council is working on a five-year project to help people in the deprived north-east of the city live longer, healthier lives. Picture: LDRS

A meeting of the council’s communities, parks and leisure committee will next Monday (September 30) get an update on the project’s work in four deprived neighbourhoods – Burngreave and Grimesthorpe, Southey Green East, Crabtree and Firvale, and Firth Park.

A Collaborating for Health group has been set up to bring the council together with voluntary, community and faith groups working in the area. A report to the committee says: “Health and wellbeing is best created and protected by people, community and public services working together, in the places, communities and contexts where they live and work.”

Strengths

Some of the first year’s work has included funding voluntary, community and faith groups to increase their capacity and strength. The report adds: “The next phase of the work is extensive community engagement to understand what people who live in these areas feel are the strengths and needs in their areas, identify priorities to focus on in each area and develop community plans.”

Up to 25 of these local groups will become ‘community anchors’, delivering projects that will help to improve the health and wellbeing of the people that they work with.

The report says: “It is also about developing new approaches to community development, working differently with our voluntary, community and faith sector partners in ways that support and value their unique role, and connecting people to networks to support social contact and support people to remain healthy.”