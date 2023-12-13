Political parties announce Stannington by-election candidates following death of popular councillor
The by-election will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024.
NHS cardiologist Will Sapwell is the Liberal Democrat candidate. He has formerly held senior positions in the British Medical Association and advised the national party leadership on health policy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr Sapwell said: “I am delighted to have been chosen by local members to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for this byelection. It is an honour to be standing for Vickie’s seat and I am determined to honour her legacy of hard work and service to our communities.”
Former city council cabinet member Lewis Dagnall is the Labour Party candidate for the ward.
A historian at the University of Sheffield, he took over from Coun Bryan Lodge as council cabinet member for environment and street scene in 2018. He was key to changing the council’s policy on street tree protesters and brokering a deal to find a solution acceptable to all sides.
He said: “Our community needs a strong local voice. With my track record, I can deliver for all neighbourhoods and villages in Stannington Ward.”
Cuts to bus services are expected to be key to the campaign on both sides.
Mr Dagnall represented the Gleadless Valley ward on the council before stepping down in May 2021. He was one of four Labour candidates that year vying to become the party’s candidate as South Yorkshire Mayor, losing out to current mayor Oliver Coppard.
He also stood in the Broomhill and Sharrow Vale ward in the May local elections, coming second to Green Party councillor Angela Argenzio. Mr Dagnall is married to Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake.
Councillors across political parties paid tribute at the December full council meeting to the work of LibDem Coun Priestley, who represented Stannington from 2000 until her death from cancer in November.
She was remembered as a fiercely passionate advocate for her community. That was seen in her tireless work to support people affected by the gas floods that hit Stannington a year ago, when 200,000 litres of water poured through gas pipes into homes, causing flooding and power cuts.
Coun Priestley also served as Sheffield Lord Mayor in 2013-14.