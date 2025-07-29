Police object to licence for Sheffield late-night venue

A Google Maps image dated August 2024 of Elios Lounge on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police have objected to a new licence for the premises

Police have objected to a licence for a late-night venue in Attercliffe, Sheffield because of unauthorised alcohol sales.

A hearing of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee next Tuesday (August 5) will look at objections by South Yorkshire Police and Sheffield Children Safeguarding Partnership to the application for a drinks licence for Elios Lounge on Attercliffe Road.

The venue is described as a ‘lounge with a bar and DJ booth’ on the licensing application made by Blerim Kola.

Police say their objections against the licence being granted relate to the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and the protection of children from harm. The safeguarding partnership said it would withdraw its objections if the venue was adult only and a Challenge 25 scheme was put in place.

A report to the committee says that a previous licence granted for Elios Lounge Limited on the premises lapsed in August 2024 because the company went into liquidation. Mr Kola was the designated premises supervisor.

The applicant has applied for a licence running to 2am Monday to Thursday and Sunday, with a 3am finish on Fridays and Saturdays. The venue also wants to play live and recorded music, have dancing and serve late-night food.

Lapsed

The police letter of objection states that the venue has been operating under temporary events notices after the previous licence lapsed. Police visited the venue in May, found the bar was serving alcohol without authorisation, and issued a closure notice.

Police returned two days later, the letter says. “Approximately 20 to 30 individuals were present, engaged in drinking games and consuming drinks, with staff located behind the bar.

“Subsequent investigation revealed till receipts confirming alcohol sales taking place on a near-daily basis from April 1, 2025 onwards.”

The police say that their advice to the premises operators “appears to have been wholly disregarded, and that continued visits and efforts by authorities have been ignored in favour of ongoing unauthorised activity”.

The letter adds: “Given Mr Kola’s previous involvement, the historical non-compliance, and the disregard for advice provided by regulatory authorities, South Yorkshire Police has no confidence that the premises will be operated in accordance with licensing objectives under the proposed management.

“On this basis, we respectfully request that the application be refused in full.”