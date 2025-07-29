New Indian restaurant wins drinks licence

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:55 BST
A new South Indian restaurant called Taste of Adukkala is opening on London Road, Sheffield. This 2024 Google Maps image shows the premises, which were previously occupied by Chino'splaceholder image
A new restaurant in a popular eating area of Sheffield can go ahead with its plans including live music events after winning a drinks licence.

Taste of Adukkala on London Road at the edge of the city centre will serve South Indian food for up to 50 diners and has plans for occasional live music sessions with up to three performers.

Alcohol will be served until 11.30pm seven nights a week.

The licence application went briefly before a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee today (July 29).

Licensing officer Samantha Bond explained that the application had come before the committee because some aspects had not been settled with the council’s Health Protection Service, formerly called environmental health.

However, the issues had now been settled, so the objection has been withdrawn and two agreed conditions will be applied to the licence. Ms Bond said there had been a delay in resolving the issue because the officer dealing with it has only just returned from holiday.

