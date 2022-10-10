Plan to turn Sheffield house into two bedsits set to go ahead despite objections from neighbours

Consent is sought from Sheffield City Council to subdivide the house on Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen to form two studio flats.

A report to the city council planning committee, which next meets tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11, says that each studio would occupy a floor and consist of a living room/bedroom and separate kitchen and bathroom. There is a good-sized rear garden that both flats would share.

A petition signed by 34 people objects to the plan. The objectors say the bedsits would attract single people which could cause problems on the street. This could include residents having visitors day and night, with people congregating.

A Google Maps image of Paper Mill Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, where neighbours have objected to a plan to turn a house into bedsits

As the area is characterised by family housing, concern is raised that bedsits would be inappropriate. However, the objectors also worry that that if families occupied each bedsit with two vehicles each, there would be a highway safety issue caused by parking demand.

Other objections state that the bedsits would have little space and owners and residents would not maintain the garden. There are also claims that works have commenced to convert the properties without planning permission.

The report to the council says there is one parking space provided, which is acceptable as there is also on-street parking. The report also states that objections such as fears that garden would not be maintained are outside the scope of planning policy and it would be an efficient use of an existing building and add to the mix of housing locally.

