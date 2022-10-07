The application for Wiggan Farm on Towngate Road, Worrall, north of the city has attracted 111 objections.

Objectors include three Stannington ward councillors, Bradfield Parish Council, Hallamshire Historic Buildings and the Friends of Loxley Valley.

A similar application made in December 2020 was refused.

Objections include highway issues, loss of historic buildings and landscape in the village, the inability of the village infrastructure such as schools and healthcare to cope, the impact on wildlife and overlooking of neighbours.

Sheffield City Council’s planning committee is set to make its decision at its meeting next Tuesday, October 11.

A report to the committee recommending refusal says: “Overall, when weighed in the balance, the benefits of the scheme are not considered to significantly outweigh the harm that the proposed development would bring about.”