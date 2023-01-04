Residents living near a former Sheffield care home have objected to its replacement by two blocks of council flats.

Sheffield City Council is proposing the demolition of former care home Bole Hill View in Eastfield Road, Crookes. It wants to build 36 one-bedroomed flats in a two-storey and three-storey blocks.

The application is being recommended for acceptance by the council’s planning committee, which meets next Tuesday, January 10. A report to the committee says that the project is part of the council’s stock increase programme which aims to increase its supply of affordable homes by 3,100 over a 10-year period.

The report says: “The accommodation proposed would be rented to council tenants at a rent that is no greater than affordable. The submission states that it is the intention that the development remains under the ownership of the council to provide affordable rented accommodation for its lifespan.”

‘Designed sensitively’

The site is in a residential area and a pedestrian link runs through the site, linking Eastfield Road to Northfield Close.

The council has received a total of 13 objections. Several are related to the height of the development and worries about possible overlooking and overshadowing of neighbours. Others relate to parking and traffic issues.

Sheffield City Council images showing what flats on the site of a care home on Eastfield Road, Crookes might look like

The report says: “There are bungalows to the north-east of the site and the scheme has been designed sensitively so it is the two-storey element of the scheme which is closest to these. There is also a good intervening separation distance.”

It says there would be no unacceptable overshadowing of homes on Moorsyde Crescent and Northfield Close, which are near “the most sensitive area” of the development.

