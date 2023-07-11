Greener homes action will make hundreds of Sheffield council houses better insulated and cheaper to heat

Members of the council’s finance committee yesterday (July 10) agreed to use £4,007,500 of government funding to help fund external wall insulation for 253 solid wall houses and on 117 Airey type, system-built properties “requiring significant structural interventions to assure their longevity”, a report to the committee said.The report added: “The contract for the 253 solid wall properties has already been tendered and Equans were successful. The contract for the 117 Airey type properties is currently being evaluated with the successful contractorbeing appointed towards the end of July 23.”
The total cost of the scheme will be £24m. The government funding has to be spent by September 2025 and the project is forecast to completed by October 2024.
Housing decarbonisation manager Nathan Robinson said that the scheme tackles some of the least energy-efficient council homes in the city to bring them up to a better standard.
Consortium
Coun Martin Phipps said: “This is a great example of climate action and taking action on the cost of living being one and the same.”
The funding was won through a consortium involving councils in the North East and Yorkshire. Coun Marieanne Elliot asked why the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority was unable to lead the bid.
Mr Robinson told her that the authority did not have the staff in place but was aiming to rectify that for the next round of funding bids.
Committee chair Coun Zahira Naz said: “I think it’s very important, especially to tackle fuel poverty.”