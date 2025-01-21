New Sheffield election district for trendy Kelham Island as population grows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The thriving Sheffield city centre suburb of Kelham Island now has its own election polling district to reflect its growing population.

The change reflects the growing number of people moving into the city centre. The formerly neglected industrial area of Kelham Island has transformed into Sheffield’s trendiest area. The move was approved yesterday (January 20) by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

Council director of policy and democratic engagement James Henderson said that changes to some city polling districts and polling stations are mainly a “tidying-up exercise”. They result from a review that took place after the general election last July, when new Parliamentary constituency boundaries also came into force.

The Kelham Island are of Sheffield is being turned into one of the best and most popular places to live in the city

The views of members of the public, councillors and MPs have all been taken into account when recommending the changes.

Mr Henderson said that the introduction of a separate polling station for Kelham Island follows the Electoral Commission recommendation that council election polling stations should serve no more than 2,250 voters.

The same is happening in West Bar, which has seen an influx of new residents living in apartment blocks. The area will become part of a new St Vincent’s polling district.

Boundaries

Soho Yard Apartments at the new West Bar Square - West Bar is an area of the city centre that is seeing a big influx of new residents

The main change to Parliamentary boundaries in the city has seen Manor Castle ward moving from Sheffield Central to neighbouring Sheffield Heeley. This was in order to cut the size of Central constituency from more than 89,000.

The Richmond ward has been split between Sheffield Heeley and Sheffield South East constituency.

Mr Henderson said that reviews are taking place this year in the following wards – Crookes and Crosspool, Dore and Totley, Ecclesall, Gleadless Valley, Fulwood, Park and Arbourthorne, and Stannington.

This is because of feedback from the consultation that requires further work.

Councillors were told all changes should be completed by the time of the next scheduled council elections in May 2026.

Polling district mergers are proposed in Beauchief and Greenhill, Birley and Walkley wards. Some polling stations around the city are moving, partly because venues are no longer available, but also to avoid pubs and move out of schools because of safeguarding issues.

Coun Elle Dodd said: “I welcome the move away from pubs because some people are put off for both health and religious reasons.”