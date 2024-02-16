Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were 409 responses to Sheffield City Council’s public consultation on the Fulwood zone, 252 in support and 157 objections. A 225-name petition also asked for Crimicar Lane and Fulwood Road to be included, mentioning two concerns about local schools and nurseries.

As a result, Crimicar Lane is now included, plus adjoining roads such as Moorcroft Drive and Close and Moorside plus a residential estate known locally as Lodge Moor.

In High Green, there were 61 responses to the consultation, 36 supported the proposals and 25 objected.

Two High Green residents asked why Springwood Road was excluded as this is perceived as a hot spot for speeding. The report to the committee said that the majority of Springwood Road does not meet the current criteria for inclusion in a sign-only 20mph scheme that is not routinely enforced by police.

The report added: “However, the 20mph scheme boundary does start outside Angram Bank Primary School on Springwood Road which is also where the main residential area on Springwood Road begins. This means that vehicle speeds will be lowered at the appropriate location to keep schoolchildren and residential areas safer.

“Two residents have also said that Greengate Lane needs to be made 20mph. A part-time, advisory school 20mph limit is proposed outside the School on Greengate Lane.”

The boundary for the 20mph speed limit zone in Fulwood, Sheffield, approved by the city council

The council’s transport, regeneration and climate committee, meeting on Wednesday (February 14), agreed to go ahead with both schemes.

Councillors said the same objections are often raised, such as the money could be better spent elsewhere, when that is not possible.