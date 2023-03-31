News you can trust since 1887
20mph zone for traffic introduced in busy Sheffield suburb

Sheffield ward councillors have welcomed the introduction of a 20mph zone for traffic in Heeley.

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:57 BST

Sheffield City Council is introducing 20mph zones in residential areas around the city in order to promote road safety and Heeley is one of the latest to be approved. There are now more than 29 around the city, including in the city centre.

The Heeley zone covers an area bounded by Heeley Bank Road, Olive Grove Road and Richards Road.

The zones are put in place by the introduction of a temporary traffic order, when residents can voice their opinions, and their views are taken into account by councillors before an order can be made permanent.

Paul Turpin and Marieanne Elliott standing under a 20mph sign in Heeley, Sheffield
Green Party Gleadless Valley ward Coun Marieanne Elliott said: “Heeley is a great place to live. The main issue that people contact us about in this area is road safety. We’ve been pushing for the reduced speed limit as it will reduce the likelihood of accidents.

“Making Heeley’s streets safer will enhance the area even more and improve the environment for residents.”

Paul Turpin, who is standing for re-election in the ward, added: “The safety of our constituents is paramount and we will do what we can to make sure they can get about the neighbourhood safely.

A Sheffield City Council map of the 20mph zone in Heeley
“We commissioned the 20mph zone several years ago from money raised through the community infrastructure levy, a fund that’s available for councillors to spend in their wards, and we’re delighted that it’s now in place.”

For more information on city 20mph zones, go to the Sheffield Council website: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/20mph-areas

