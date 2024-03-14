Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new standardised opening times affect libraries in Chapeltown, Crystal Peaks, Darnall, Ecclesall, Firth Park, Highfield, Hillsborough, Manor, Parson Cross, Stocksbridge and Woodseats. They have been increased from 31 to 34 hours a week.

Sheffield City Council’s communities, parks and leisure committee agreed the changes at a meeting on Monday (March 11). They have been trialled for the past 11 months and consultation with library users showed four out of five approved, said Hilary Coulson, head of libraries and archive services.

The consultation attracted 373 responses, of whom 82% were described as broadly positive, and 78% said they used the libraries the same or more with the new opening hours.

Sheffield libraries in 11 city suburbs have new opening times. Picture: Sheffield Council

A report to the committee said: “This change ensured we can use our staffing more flexibly to keep our libraries open during their published opening times and better reflect demand patterns of our customers.”

The new opening hours are:

Monday 10am-5pm

Tuesday 10am-5pm

Wednesday 10am-5pm

Thursday – closed

Friday 10am-5pm

Saturday 10am-4pm

Sunday – closed.

Libraries will also close on Tuesday or Wednesday morning one day a month to allow for staff training time. Running training on Thursday, when branches are closed, was ruled out as it would mean full-time staff working six days a week.

Sheffield Central Library on Surrey Street in Sheffield city centre. Picture: LDRS

The committee heard that the changes meant there have been over 750,000 visits to the libraries in the last 10 months, which is 125,000 more than the previous year. Users have borrowed over 600,000 books so far this year.

More people are starting to use libraries again in person following the pandemic, the report to the committee said.

The decision does not affect the city’s 16 volunteer-run libraries in Broomhill, Burngreave, Park, Southey, Woodhouse, Ecclesfield, Frecheville, Greenhill, Gleadless, Jordanthorpe, Newfield Green, Stannington, Totley, Tinsley, Upperthorpe and Walkley.