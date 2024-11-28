New 20mph speed limit zones agreed for two Sheffield suburbs

Two new 20mph speed limits have been agreed for Sheffield suburbs and some residents are calling for another road to be included as well.

Following public consultation, the 20mph zones will come into effect for the Greenland area of Darnall and Brincliffe in Nether Edge. The plans were agreed yesterday (November 27) at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee.

The Greenland residential area includes Industry Road, Phillimore Road, Clipstone Road and Fitzmaurice Road. In Brincliffe, Wostenholm Road, part of Sharrow Lane and Union Road, Montgomery Road, Osborne Road and Priory Road are among the streets involved.

Residents of the Brincliffe area of Nether Edge in Sheffield have asked for a 20mph speed limit on Sheldon Road. Picture: Google Maps

A report to the committee said that six emails in support and five objections were received in Greenland, out of 1,498 letters delivered to all residents in the proposed boundary. In Brincliffe, 2,372 residents were consulted by letter, resulting in 154 comments in support and 26 objections.

Several residents in Brincliffe also asked for Sheldon Road be made 20mph, an idea supported by local councillors. The road does not fall within the boundary of the scheme but the council has agreed to carry out speed surveys.

Concerns

If it meets the criteria, a consultation on the idea will follow before a decision is made.

Clipstone Road in the Greenland area of Darnall, Sheffield is to be included in a new 20mph speed limit zone. Picture: Google Maps

The report says: “Some Brincliffe residents, including people who support the scheme, have raised concerns about main roads such as Psalter Lane being included in the scheme.

“These are ‘C class’ roads and in the council’s 20mph speed limit strategy, these are to be considered for inclusion on their own merits. Speed surveys were conducted and all roads had an average speed of under 27mph, which allows their inclusion.

“The police have not expressed any concern with these roads being included and neither have local members and one expressed support for these roads being in the scheme.”

Traffic speeds will be monitored in both areas and extra measures will be considered if drivers do not slow down.

The next areas being looked at for 20mph zones where consultation is currently taking place are:

Earl Marshall;

Loxley/ Walkley;

Netherthorpe;

Bradway.

Other schemes already agreed for 2024/25 are:

Longley Hall;

Beaver Hill;

Tapton;

Collegiate.