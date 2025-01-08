Sheffield action to combat rising youth crime, violence and school exclusions
A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s education, children and families policy committee next Wednesday (January 15) will discuss a report on proposed safeguarding measures.
A report to the committee highlights “rising youth crime and violence, with first-time youth justice entrants above the national average”. It says that school exclusions are increasing, with a significant rise in permanent exclusions, and the city has a higher-than-average rate of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET). Historically, the city has struggled to deal with those issues, it adds, and they continue to escalate despite the attempts of various initiatives to counteract them.
The report states: “In Sheffield, children and young people face growing external risks, such as peer pressure, online exploitation, and involvement in gangs. These challenges extend beyond the family home and require more than traditional safeguarding approaches.
“With additional focus on harm outside of the home, the need for safe, supportive community spaces is critical.”
The number of young people in the NEET category is 4% higher than the average for England and permanent school exclusions for the 2022 and 2023 academic years was one percentage point higher than across England.
The report adds: “Recent in-year data shows the total number of exclusions has increased 17% from the previous year.”
Figures show that there is a reduction in first-time entrants aged 10 to 17 into youth justice system in 2024, although the rate in July 2024 stood at 236 per 100,000, well above the England average of 198 and the South Yorkshire average of 197. The committee will discuss a proposed Community Safeguarding Strategy running up to 2028.
A Ministry of Justice-funded Turnaround programme which has been running since 2023 is an early intervention programme that aims to divert children from entering the youth justice system and help stop them reoffending is regarded by the report as a success. It will be evaluated to help develop a further programme when the funding ends in March.
All children who are at risk of exploitation are discussed at a weekly multi-agency meeting and perpetrators or locations of concern are discussed by a Child Exploitation Tactical Group.
