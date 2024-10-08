“Modern slums” accusation over housing plan in Sheffield Hillsborough shopping parade
Planning permission is being sought from Sheffield City Council to turn the first and second floor of 88 Middlewood Road into two three-bedroom houses in multiple occupation (HMO). Alterations to the building would include inserting front and rear rooflights.
A meeting of the council’s planning and highways committee next Tuesday (October 15) is being recommended to approve the application.
Originally, the applicant wanted to use the whole building next to Hillsborough Park tram stop for two houses of multiple occupation, each with seven bedrooms. That attracted 117 objections, including from ward councillors Toby Mallinson, Christine Gilligan-Kubo and Henry Nottage, a report to the committee said.
Affordable
Following negotiations, the ground-floor retail unit has been retained and the accommodation would take up the first floor and second-floor loft space.
The report said Coun Mallinson has submitted a further objection. He said the new proposal, whilst retaining the shop front, does not address the issues with creating low-quality, high-density housing out of keeping with the area.
He said: “High-density housing does nothing to build the community. We need high-quality affordable and social housing, not modern slums.
“A proposal to keep the ground floor as retail with one or two flats above would be in keeping and appropriate. The proposed shop does not have toilet facilities.
“It is unclear how the basement will be accessed and by whom in the revised plans.”
