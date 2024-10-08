“Modern slums” accusation over housing plan in Sheffield Hillsborough shopping parade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Flats above a former optician’s in Hillsborough, Sheffield are set to be turned into two homes in multiple occupation – described by a local councillor as “modern slums”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning permission is being sought from Sheffield City Council to turn the first and second floor of 88 Middlewood Road into two three-bedroom houses in multiple occupation (HMO). Alterations to the building would include inserting front and rear rooflights.

A meeting of the council’s planning and highways committee next Tuesday (October 15) is being recommended to approve the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Toby Mallinson has objected to a housing plan above a shop in Middlewood Road, saying Hillsborough needs "high-quality affordable and social housing, not modern slums". Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Originally, the applicant wanted to use the whole building next to Hillsborough Park tram stop for two houses of multiple occupation, each with seven bedrooms. That attracted 117 objections, including from ward councillors Toby Mallinson, Christine Gilligan-Kubo and Henry Nottage, a report to the committee said.

Affordable

Following negotiations, the ground-floor retail unit has been retained and the accommodation would take up the first floor and second-floor loft space.

The report said Coun Mallinson has submitted a further objection. He said the new proposal, whilst retaining the shop front, does not address the issues with creating low-quality, high-density housing out of keeping with the area.

A Google Maps image of 88 Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, Sheffield. There are plans to turn the first and second floors into two homes in multiple occupation

He said: “High-density housing does nothing to build the community. We need high-quality affordable and social housing, not modern slums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A proposal to keep the ground floor as retail with one or two flats above would be in keeping and appropriate. The proposed shop does not have toilet facilities.

“It is unclear how the basement will be accessed and by whom in the revised plans.”