Empty grade II-listed villa on busy Sheffield road could be converted into new flats

A grade II-listed villa in Sheffield could be converted into new flats if proposals are approved.

Planning officers at Sheffield City Council are considering the plans of a developer who wants to create eight new flats at a 19th-century historic building on Glossop Road, close to the ring road and the main University of Sheffield campus.

The building (the villa) was originally built in the 1830s and the new living units would be made over four floors – while the plans also include the demolition of the 1970s annexe building to the South of the site, and the construction of a new single storey and roofspace annexe to the rear.

Of the eight proposed flats, six are arranged over the four storeys of the listed building, and two are located in the proposed new annexe building which is now completely detached from the host building.

The plan is to create six one-bed flats (varying in size from 43.4 m2 to 57 m2) and two two-bed flats at 67.7 m2 and 92.2 m2.

According to a document, the building is now vacant and the most recent use of the listed building was offices.

A heritage report concluded: “The building is considered to be an important part of the Glossop Road street scene and makes a positive contribution to the setting of the associated grade II-listed buildings along Glossop Road and Wilkinson Lane.

“The proposed works to the historic building are largely internal and will not substantially alter its external appearance or character, or affect its contribution to the conservation area and the setting of the nearby listed buildings.

“Replacement of the 20th century prefabricated annexe to the rear of the building with a more sensitively designed structure will have a beneficial impact on the development and the appearance and character of the site and conservation area.

“The internal works will have some minor to moderate impacts on the historic plan form and fabrics of the building, but overall can be considered to constitute less than substantial harm.

“This harm can be balanced against the public benefit caused by securing the retention, conversion and use of the building for future generations.”

Officers have until November 15 to make a decision.