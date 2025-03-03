Mercia School again tops list of most oversubscribed Sheffield secondary schools

Mercia School in Carterknowle Road, Sheffield is the most oversubscribed in the city, with 219 new starters missing out on places for September 2025. Picture: Google Maps

One of Sheffield’s newest schools is again by far the most oversubscribed secondary in the city for Y7 starters this September.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mercia School in Carterknowle Road, Nether Edge has been significantly oversubscribed for the third year running. This year it filled 180 places and turned away 219 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next closest is Newfield School in Norton Lees with 87 unsuccessful applications for 215 places. Tapton School in Ranmoor refused 73 students who applied for 268 places.

The other oversubscribed secondary schools were Astrea, Ecclesfield, Forge Valley, Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, High Storrs, King Ecgbert, King Edward VII, Meadowhead, Oasis Academy Don Valley, Sheffield Park Academy, Silverdale, All Saints, Notre Dame, Hinde House and Parkwood.

Families learned today (March 3) which secondary school their child has been allocated to from September. Sheffield City Council said that almost 97% of children had got one of their first three choices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delighted

Mercia School, which opened in 2018, has won a reputation in the city for strict disciplinary standards and also for winning ‘outstanding’ ratings in all areas at its first-ever Ofsted inspection in February 2023.

The school is run by Mercia Learning Trust, which runs seven schools in south-west Sheffield. The other secondaries are Newfield and King Ecgbert and its primary schools are Woodlands, Totley, Nether Edge and Anns Grove.

Headteacher Joshua Fisher said: “We are delighted that Mercia School continues to be the school of choice for many Sheffield families. We have a clear reputation for exceptional behaviour and nation-leading academic outcomes.

“I am delighted to see that the school retains the support of our wonderful community.”

In response to a question, he said that there are no plans for expansion.