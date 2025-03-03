Families of Sheffield children who missed out on secondary school choices have a month to appeal
Families got the news today (March 3) from Sheffield City Council about which secondary school their child will go to from September 2025. Just over 200 missed out on all three first choice schools.
The council said that almost 97 per cent of children have been allocated one of their three preferences.
The full statistics are:
- First preferences met – 89.02% (5,978 pupils);
- Second preferences – 6.16% (413);
- Third preferences – 1.71% (115);
- No preferences met – 3.11% (209 pupils).
The council said this represents a slight decrease on the figures for 2024, where 6,077 secondary pupils (90.43%) were allocated a place at their first preference school.
Figures on the council website show that Mercia School in Nether Edge is by far the most oversubscribed this year, and was listed as refusing places to 219 children for September 2025. Next comes Newfield School in Norton Lees with 87 unsuccessful applications and Tapton School, Ranmoor refused 73.
Oversubscribed
In total, 18 secondary schools were oversubscribed this year. This includes All Saints, Notre Dame, Hinde House and Parkwood, all of which have different oversubscription criteria to other city schools.
A spokesman said that children who were not allocated a place at one of their preferences have been allocated an alternative school. This will be their catchment school if they had not applied for it and there are still places available.
If this is not possible, it will be the nearest school with places available.
Parents and carers who wish to challenge a decision have the right to appeal to an independent appeal panel. Further information will be sent to parents about the appeal procedure.
The deadline for parents to submit their appeals is Friday, March 28 and appeals will be heard from April onwards.
Coun Dawn Dale, chair of the council education, children’s and families policy committee, said: “We are delighted that, once again, so many children across Sheffield will be starting at their preferred secondary school this September.
“We know it will be frustrating for those that didn’t get their choice of school, but the numbers who don’t get any of their three preferred choices remains low. If that is the case, then the independent appeal panel will hear your case.”
