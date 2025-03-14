Leading Sheffield councillor accused of “arrogance and disdain” in debate on community engagement

Coun Fran Belbin, chair of Sheffield City Council's governance committee. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

One of the leaders of Sheffield City Council was accused of arrogance and disdain during a debate about the way the council connects to Sheffielders.

The row broke out yesterday (March 13) at a meeting of the council’s governance committee. Deputy council leader Coun Fran Belbin was chairing a discussion about work on the authority’s community strategy and community engagement.

A report said that the committee set up a cross-party working group in December 2023 to look at development of “an ambitious vision for community engagement”, following a report by public participation charity Involve. The working group had its first meeting in March 2024.

Since then, outside organisations have been consulted about how the council engages with them.

Former Sheffield City Council deputy leader Coun Julie Grocutt, one of five members of the Sheffield Community Group of ex-Labour councillors. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

The strategy and resources committee has been working on a communities strategy and the proposal was to bring both areas of work together.

Disappointed

LibDem Coun Sue Alston said: “I’m very pleased that we’ve got to this point but I do have to say that I feel incredibly disappointed that it’s taken us this long.” She said that in November she had raised concerns that the work was being duplicated by two different groups of councillors.

She said that councillors were assured the groups would be brought together but “nothing has happened since”.

Coun Paul Turpin criticised the chair of Sheffield City Council's governance committee, Coun Fran Belbin. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Coun Belbin replied: “All the working group members were invited on the meeting we had in January. Coun Williams attended on behalf of your group.

“It’s not true to say we’ve just met the once. When we started this work there was a suggestion that it was then driven forward by strategy and resources [committee] as part of that single strategy and that was rejected by some members of this committee.

“I think we’ve come to where we are but the way you’ve characterised it is inaccurate to be honest with you.”

Coun Julie Grocutt of the Sheffield Community Councillors Group complained that the working group was made up of eight members of the council’s joint administration, involving Labour, LibDem and Green councillors, with herself as the sole opposition member.

Excluded

If the committee agreed to a proposal that key members of the communities, parks and leisure committee should be added, she pointed out that her group is not even represented on that committee.

Green member Coun Paul Turpin said he agreed with what Coun Grocutt said about her group being excluded and praised her experience as a councillor.

He told Coun Belbin: “The way you answered Coun Alston’s questions before was arrogant and with disdain. That’s not an inclusive way to speak to people. This committee under your leadership is not inclusive.

“I don’t believe this strategy, however well it’s written, will be delivered in a good, beneficial and inclusive way.”

Coun Belbin suggested that the membership of the working group is reviewed following the additions to ensure that all political groups are represented in proportion to the number of members they have.

She agreed with points made by several councillors that the seven Local Area Committees must be represented and consulted because they work directly with their local communities.

Tom Smith, council director of consumer experience and communities, answered doubts about the policy, saying: “It will change the way the council operates going forward. It is hugely ambitious but we keep coming back to that challenge.”

He told Coun Turpin: “You’re right, a strategy without delivery is of very little worth.”