Sheffield Council working to increase participation in decision-making, with message ‘together we get things done’

Sheffield City Council is continuing its work to involve members of the public and organisations in decision-making, part of its new mission that states ‘together we get things done’.

A meeting of the council’s governance committee yesterday (July 11) discussed the next steps to improving how it engages with Sheffielders, both as service users and as citizens.

The committee has been working with the public participation charity Involve, which looked at the ways the council engages with Sheffielders. It put together a report adopted by the committee last November to suggest what changes should be made.

The main challenges were named as the need for the council to create a vision for better involvement of Sheffield citizens that is then embedded into its work, then developing and improving its work to engage people and help them to participate in what the council is doing.

A council report to the governance committee spoke of the need to develop “a new, comprehensive vision and approach to engaging citizens to help us listen and work together with communities”.

Potential

The council has also launched a four-year Council Plan running up to 2028 that aims to help the city achieve its potential.

Its key aims are:

A place where all children belong and all young people can build a successful future;

Great neighbourhoods that people are happy to call home;

People live in caring, engaged communities that value diversity and support wellbeing;

A creative and prosperous city full of culture, learning and innovation;

A city on the move – growing, connected and sustainable.

The plan committed the council to “a new approach to community empowerment and engagement, working with our voluntary, community and faith sector partners and through LACs”. LACs are the council’s six Local Area Committees that cover all areas of Sheffield and aim to work more closely on the ground with people in their areas.

Listen

It also pledged: “We will work with communities on new ways to build engagement into the way we work so that we listen better and work together to find shared solutions.”

Committee members got an update from policy and improvement officer Alice Nicholson. She said: “We can’t just sit on our laurels – we need to be getting the basics right now.”

She suggested holding an event in September that would bring councillors sitting on a cross-party working group together with key organisations and individuals to continue working on progress.

Coun Dawn Dale commented: “This is a key piece of work. What’s going to be different then?

“Because if we are going to ask key stakeholders back into a conference or summit – or whatever we want to call it – to discuss these things again, when we have been having these conversations with communities and the voluntary sector and stakeholders about collaboration and partnership and co-design, co-delivery, co-production for years, what is it that we are going to do this time that’s different which is going to make people come to a stakeholder meeting?”

Vision

Ms Nicholson responded: “It’s very much about an end product around a vision that is properly co-produced and I don’t know whether all the stakeholders particularly really feel that that’s happened.”

Committee chair Coun Fran Belbin said that work has already taken place to reach out to people about the possibility, who are interested in taking part. She said that the event would be a workshop and said that she wants to see it take place in September.

She said that the council should also work with interested parties on what the event would involve.

Coun Dale said that the council had already decided that citizen participation would be key when it moved from a more top-down, cabinet-led way of working to a more inclusive committee-led system. That followed the result of a citywide referendum held in 2021.

She asked: “Will this be able to help us put in a framework at committee level with citizens of Sheffield to help us shape policy?”

Coun Paul Turpin asked how that works ties in with the council’s customer strategy. He said: “It feels like there’s commonalities.

Disdain

“It’s not just about how people scrutinise us and come to these small meetings, is it? There’s still issues with people accessing customer services.

“I’m sure members like me will have reports of essentially our constituents being treated with disdain by customers sometimes. I’d like to make sure that we cover things like that as well.

“It’s not just we are going to go and do some new things and we want the community to co-produce it with us, it’s every interaction that people have.”

He said he was concerned that co-production may be used merely to validate projects undertaken by the council without the views of those involved actually affecting the outcome.

James Henderson, council director of policy and democratic engagement, said: “The customer experience strategy explicitly acknowledges the importance of community involvement and participation as a cornerstone and foundation of getting our customer experience right.

“As you rightly say, every interaction that a member of the public has with the council shapes their experience of what the organisation is like, but also community engagement can’t be separated from that experience of receiving a service or an interaction with an officer in the park or with housing or wherever it might be.”

He said there is a real interplay between both issues and the culture of the council needs to reflect that as well.

Coun Julie Grocutt commented that the council is still grappling with how to get those things right.