Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three residential suburbs of Sheffield and areas around seven city schools are a step closer to having 20mph speed limits put in place.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee next Tuesday (April 26) is being recommended to accept proposals for 20mph limits in the Earl Marshall, Greenland and High Green areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council aims to have a 20mph speed limit in place for all residential areas of the city by 2025.

New 20mph zones are planned for residential roads in thee Sheffield suburbs.Picture: LDRS

Advisory 20mph limits are also being proposed for roads surrounding seven city schools during times when students are arriving and leaving for the day.

The committee is being asked to approve a budget increase of £70,500 to a total of £83,500 to design the 20mph works in the Earl Marshall area, to cover the cost of a detailed design.

The budget for High Green will be cut by £30,000 to £90,000 and the budget for works in Greenland, near Darnall, will be increased by £69,500 to £82,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project to bring in part-time advisory 20mph speed limits outside schools is part of a pilot scheme targeting different types of schools and locations.

The schools list is:

Bradfield Secondary School;

Lound Junior School;

Chaucer Secondary School;

Bradfield Dungworth Primary School;

Lydgate Junior School (also covers Tapton and King Edwards);

Intake Primary School;

Wharncliffe Side Primary School.

The committee is being asked to approve a budget increase of £51,040 to a total of £127,478 to move to the delivery stage.

The report says: “The cost of client project management and Amey design fees were underestimated. The scheme has required significantly more client time spent on project management and consultation than anticipated.