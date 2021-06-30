First look inside Sheffield's first-ever dinosaur-themed pub Jurassica

Jurassica, which is based on Monteney Crescent, Ecclesfield on will open for the first time on Thursday, July 1.

Landlady Chantelle Synyer’s animatronic dinosaurs, Tricksy the T-Rex and Blue the Velociraptor, are among the prehistoric creatures that will be present at the pub.

There will also be smaller, puppet “baby” dinosaurs, as well as a Pterodactyl suspended from the ceiling and an animatronic T-Rex’s head mounted on the restaurant’s wall.

Jurassica will offer a ticketed dinosaur-themed dining experience in the prehistoric restaurant, during which customers will get to meet Tricksy and Blue; as well as casual dining in a separate bar area.

Casual dining is all that is on offer until the remaining coronavirus restrictions are lifted, but Chantelle has said diners will get to meet the their “baby dinosaurs” and has hinted there is a chance Tricksy and Blue could make a guest appearance during Jurassica’s opening weekend.

Over its opening weekend, Jurassica will be open from midday until 8pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will be open from midday until 6pm on Sundays, when the pub will also be serving up a Sunday cervery.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a taste of what Jurassica looks like.

For more information, please visit Jurassica’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Jurassica71/ or their website at: http://www.jurassicasheffield.co.uk/

READ MORE:

1. The bar Prehistoric decorations have even been added to the bar Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo

2. The landlady Chantelle Syner pictured with some of her dinosaurs Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo

3. Lifelike The Pterodactyl suspended from the ceiling adds to the prehistoric atmosphere Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo

4. Roarsome Spot the Stegosaurus? Photo: Dean Atkins Buy photo