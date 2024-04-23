Joy for Sheffield mums as junction where child hit by car gets new crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jayne Mason and Caron Britton were thrilled to hear that Sheffield City Council has now approved the zebra crossing on Birley Spa Lane near the junction with Jermyn Crescent. The spot is close to Birley Spa Primary Academy and St John Fisher Catholic Primary School is also nearby.

Jayne and Caron went to the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee in November 2022 to plead their case. Caron, a parent governor at Birley Spa, told the committee that a boy had broken his collarbone in an accident and Jayne, who uses a mobility scooter, described how she had a near miss with a bus.

The duo, who co-run S12 Community Pantry at Scowerdons Community Centre on Wickfield Grove, said they started campaigning because they were worried that there was the potential for a death or serious injury, especially to a child, as there is no safe place to cross the busy road.

Caron Britton, left, and Jayne Mason at S12 Community Pantry in Scowerdons Community Centre, Wickfield Grove, Sheffield - they led a successful campaign to get a zebra crossing installed on Birley Spa Lane. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

Caron said: “My children go to Birley Spa. It is something a lot of parents have been after for quite a long time for Birley Spa and St John Fisher. Birley Spa Lane is a busy road anyway.

“One morning a young lad got knocked over. One car stopped to let him cross and another car didn’t think to stop, it’s not a recognised crossing. We thought something has got to be done before somebody gets killed on that road.”

Speed

Jayne set up an online petition to the council and it was shared widely. Councillors then invited them to speak at a meeting and later a group, including members of the South East Local Area Committee, visited the site with officials.

A zebra crossing will be installed by Sheffield City Council on Birley Spa Lane, Sheffield near the junction with Jermyn Crescent, right - Birley Spa Primary Academy is on Jermyn Crescent. Picture: Julia Armstrong, LDRS

“They actually saw for themselves how bad it was,” said Jayne. The council did a speed survey that showed people speed on there.”

She added: “We’re just so pleased that it’s coming. It will help people to cross to get to the shops as well, it isn’t just for the schools.

"It is literally for the whole community that a crossing is needed.”

The duo were amazed to learn the overall cost of the project – £147,866. Jayne said: “I’m just glad it’s finally been approved. You can’t put a price on safety, you sometimes take your life in your hands there.”

Jayne and Caron co-run the community pantry with a group of volunteers. On Tuesdays from 9.30am to 12.30pm, they provide a cafe, distribute supermarket surplus food and sell £1 meals from the campaign Food Works. They also make up one-off emergency food parcels.

For information, go to the S12 Community Pantry Facebook page, email [email protected] or call 07388 006118.

Struggling

They regularly help around 65 families a week and as many as 100 in the school holidays. It’s a mixture of jobless and working people who are all struggling to make ends meet because of the high cost of food and bills.

Visitors to the centre can get advice from groups and organisations such as Citizens Advice, council housing workers and ward councillors, who all run regular sessions. There are also regular activities plus holiday fun sessions for children who receive free school meals.

They rely on donations and funding is often a struggle.