Residents at a Sheffield estate have continued to face issues with the regular dumping of rubbish seven months after the council locked away the general waste bins.

The Lansdowne Estate, in Highfield, has been featured in The Star several times in recent months as residents have faced a nightmare of rat infestations, fly tipping, and bin chutes that are quite simply unfit for purpose.

Since December 2023, Sheffield City Council has kept the estate’s general waste bins locked in bin rooms for cleanliness reasons, and to “deter any vermin”.

Residents were asked to instead use the bin chutes - but times have changed since the blocks were built in the 70s, and the bin bags no longer fit down the chute, meaning frequent blockings.

Fly tipping continues to be a problem for residents at the Lansdowne Estate, off Washington Road, Sheffield. | National World

Although the advice from the council is to use smaller bin bags, some residents instead leave their rubbish in the hallways over using the inadequate chutes, risking a fine of up to £400.

One resident who has lived on the estate for four years told The Star that “people are just chucking rubbish where they want to” - including off balconies and the bridges connecting the blocks.

She said: “It’s the worst I’ve seen it. It’s been going on for months.

“I don’t want to see it when I go to work in the morning. It’s just causing rats and it looks unsightly. When I tell people where I live they say ‘oh why do you live there?’

“In my opinion, I think they [the council] should bring the bins back out. It might not solve it though, because even then they were throwing it off the bridges.

“I don’t understand why they are locking them [the bins] away when it’s just making more work for themselves and having to come and clean the rubbish up. They haven’t come up with a solution, they’re just having to come and deal with people chucking rubbish where they shouldn’t throw it. It doesn’t make sense.”

One resident submitted photos to The Star this week showing large volumes of fly tipping that has since been removed. | Submitted

Photos submitted to The Star earlier this week showed piles of rubbish on the walkway by Leverton Gardens. These have since been removed.

In a letter sent to residents earlier this year, the council said it was spending "80 per cent" of its time removing waste from the estate.

A council spokesperson said June saw them add additional glass, cans and plastic recycling bins to the Lansdowne estate, but did not reveal any immediate plans to change the current management of general waste.

They added: “Sheffield City Council will continue to consult with residents and leaseholders on future waste management on the estate, seek required approvals and procure any necessary equipment for this.”