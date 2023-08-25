An ‘iconic’ Sheffield city centre pub is seeking to renew its licence and become a late-night live music venue.

Around and About Bars have applied to Sheffield City Council for the new licence for the Wig and Pen on Campo Lane, which is behind Sheffield Anglican Cathedral. One objection has been received to the application, which will be considered by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, August 29.

The application describes the pub as “well-known and iconic premises within Sheffield’s licensing history”. It adds that the pub has a long association with the city legal profession that is reflected in its name, which it will retain.

The applicants say that the licence appears to have lapsed either during or coming out the pandemic period.

A Google Maps image of the Wig and Pen pub on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre dated November 2022. An application for a new licence including late-night entertainment is being considered by Sheffield City Council's licensing sub-committee

The application says: “The premises is proposing to operate as a principally wet-led venue but with a food offer and marketed to the customer base of office staff in the immediate area but also in conjunction with events undertaken at the cathedral.”

It says the front area will have waitress service “as appropriate” and adds it will provide entertainment late on Friday and Saturday nights. The application asks for licensed opening times of 10am to 12.30am Monday to Thursday and Sunday and 10am to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The firm is also seeking permission for a live music licence from 10am to midnight every day. The application says it has taken into account the potential for any public nuisance to residential developments that have opened since it last operated.

One resident wrote to City ward councillor Douglas Johnson to object to the proposal. They say they live two doors down from the Wig and Pen and state they are “deeply concerned about the potential adverse effects that granting this licence may have on the peace, safety and quality of life in our community”.

Their objections relate to the entertainment and potential for noise pollution and disturbance, plus anti-social and rowdy behaviour.

They add: “The area behind the cathedral has been a peaceful place to live for the year I’ve been here, and I believe it is crucial to maintain this environment for the well-being of all.”