Over 200 people have called on Sheffield City Council to restore the winter fuel allowance for pensioners.

Those who are not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits are no longer eligible for the winter fuel allowance of £100-£300 each year.

Alistair Tice, from the Manor area of Sheffield, presented a petition with 217 signatures calling on the council to restore the payment at a full council meeting on Wednesday (November 6).

He said: “The Labour government’s cold-hearted decision to cut the winter fuel allowance of up to £300 from nearly 10 million pensioners in Britain is a callous austerity policy.

“I've had Labour councillors here tell me that this is justified, because ‘why should we be paying it to rich pensioners who don't need it?’ - pensions are a universal benefit. Once it's not, there's only one way it's going to go.”

Alistair Tice at the Sheffield City Council meeting on November 6. | Roland Sebestyen

75,000 pensioners in Sheffield are no longer eligible for the winter fuel allowance as a result of the cut.

Mr Tice, who presented the petition on behalf of the Trade Union and Socialist Coalition, added: “If you really want to protect the people of Sheffield like you say you do, then you will make the hard choice of refusing to carry out any more government cutbacks.”

Some councillors in the chamber jeered, and others said “no, no,” in response to Tom Hunt, the leader of the council, describing the cut as “necessary”.

He said: “The previous Tory government made commitment after commitment about where they were going to spend money, without actually having that money, leaving a £22bn black hole in the public finances.

“I'm sure you will join me in encouraging any pensioners who may qualify for pension credit to come forward and have a conversation with our cost of living team, so that we can help provide those who need the support.”

People who are eligible for pension credit, a means-tested benefit based on income and savings, will still receive the winter fuel allowance.

The council has written to more than 7,000 households in Sheffield who receive other benefits and may be eligible for pension credit, and has seen an uptick in applications since.

Coun Hunt highlighted that the household support fund, a quarterly grant to help with food and energy costs, was extended for another year in the council budget last week.

The issue will be discussed further in a strategy and resources committee meeting in December.