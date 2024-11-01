Cost of Living Crisis: £250 from council to lighten energy bills for struggling Rotherham residents

Residents in Rotherham who are struggling to pay their bills could claim £250 from the council this winter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To qualify, residents must have no more than £150 remaining each month after covering essential expenses like food, rent or mortgage, and utility bills.

The funding is not means-tested, meaning applicants do not need to be on benefits to apply, and residents of any age are welcome to seek assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To apply, residents will need to provide basic financial information, including a recent bank statement if applicable, their latest energy bill, and an estimate of their monthly income and expenditures. Those who applied before October 18, 2024, are encouraged to reapply under the new scheme conditions.

Residents in Rotherham who are struggling to pay their bills could claim £250 from the council this winter.

For residents aged 66 and over, additional support is available through the government’s pension credit program. Applications for pension credit should be submitted by December 21, 2024, to maximize eligible support, including winter fuel allowance payments.

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council will offer other financial support for working-aged people on low incomes and their families.

This includes council tax top-up payments for eligible residents, and free school meals for school-aged children during the winter school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham Council’s leader, Councillor Chris Read, said: “We don’t want anyone to be worrying about turning off the heating this winter because they can’t afford their bill.

“So we’ve committed more than a million pounds of Household Support Fund this Winter to make more crisis payments available to more residents than ever before. Our local team are also on hand to support applicants who might also be eligible for Pension Credit, to make it as easy as possible for people to get the money they’re entitled to.

“Whatever your age, if you just aren’t able to keep up with your gas or electricity bills this Winter, please do get in touch and see if our crisis scheme can help you.”

To apply, see RMBC’s website or call 01709 382121.