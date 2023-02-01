Travellers have set up camp in Hillsborough Park – and now they have been asked to leave before Sheffield Wednesday play again.

Caravans have appeared at the car park in the venue, near to Penistone Road, a popular leisure area for families, dog walkers, and runners, and their arrival was reported to Sheffield Council.

A council spokesman said no formal request had been made for them to move so far, but officials had been in communication with the group, and they had asked them to move before Sheffield Wednesday’s scheduled match against Plymouth, a few yards away at Hillsborough Stadium, on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police say they have no involvement in the situation at the park at present, as no crimes have been committed.

Traveller camp in the car park at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield. Sheffield Council says they have been asked to leave before Sheffield Wednesday play again.

They added: “This incident will sit with the local authority until we hear otherwise.”

Sheffield Council recently outlined a proposed new official site for gypsies and travellers, near Crystal Peaks, to provide 44 new pitches.

