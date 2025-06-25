Go-ahead for Sheffield park coffee cart to keep its licence for extra six months
Members of Sheffield City Council’s charity trustee sub-committee agreed on Monday (June 23) to extend the licence for the coffee cart near the park entrance at Charles Ashmore Road, Meadowhead from September 20 to March 31, 2026. This will bring it in line with the coffee cart based at Graves Park Animal Farm.
Graves Park is owned by a charitable trust that gifted it to the city and the council is sole trustee, with decisions handled by the sub-committee.
The decision means that new contracts for both carts can be marketed by the council at the same time. The Meadowhead contract is currently held by Sophie’s Cake & Coffee.
Graves Park manager Catherine McDougall said that the contracts would remain separate and bidders will not need to take both on, although they have that option.
“We think it’s a really positive thing to have two coffee carts in addition to the Rose Garden Cafe,” said Ms McDougall, “It’s a 250-acre park.”
Coun Douglas Johnson said it is positive that the carts are a plug-in electrical operation, rather than running on a generator. He queried whether wanting them to have solar panels fitted is a viable option, arguing that it is more important that the bidders look at disposable items and avoiding plastic.
Ms McDougall said bidders will be asked environmental questions, how they would add to the park’s aesthetics and how they would act to help prevent litter as well. The aim is to achieve the best value for the charity, she added.
