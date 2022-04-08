Extended opening for Sheffield’s household waste recycling centres aimed at preventing delays and queues

Sheffield’s five HWRCs are operated by Veolia on behalf of Sheffield City Council and are provided for residents to dispose of a wide range of household waste for recycling; including furniture, textiles, glass bottles and jars, wood, scrap metal, batteries, garden waste, electrical appliances and even engine oil and cooking oil.

The Easter weekend is traditionally one of the busiest times at the sites as residents take advantage of the four-day holiday period, to carry out some gardening, as well as having a clear-out of their house or garage.

The extended opening times will give residents more opportunity to avoid queues and delays.

There are now extended opening hours

Steve Newman, General Manager for Veolia Sheffield said: “We’re delighted that we can extend the opening hours across all five of our Household Waste Recycling Centres in Sheffield.

"We hope that the longer opening hours will enable residents to visit the sites later in the day when they are quieter and to avoid the busier weekends.”

The HWRCS are sited at High Green, Shirecliffe, Deepcar, Woodhouse, and Gleadless.

Veiloa encourages residents with significant volumes of DIY waste and garden waste to consider contacting a registered skip hire company.

Residents can arrange for collections to take place from their home for both garden waste and bulky waste.

For up to date information relating to Sheffield’s waste and recycling services, visit: www.sheffield.gov.uk/wast e.