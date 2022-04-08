Cost of living: council tax rebate not coming until at least May, says Sheffield Council

Households are facing the biggest fall in disposable income for three decades, according to the Bank of England.

In response to rocketing costs of food, fuel and other essentials, the government promised the council tax rebate to households in bands A – D among other measures.

Sheffield Council has said residents can expect to see a £150 council tax rebate, to support people with the cost of living crisis, from May.

Taxpayers across the country were told the payments would be made this month but today the Sheffield Council confirmed that it “hopes to start” making payments from May.

The council said this delay is because the government advised ensuring direct debit payments have cleared before issuing the money.

How will the council tax rebate be paid?

Taxpayers using direct debit will get the payment automatically if they live in an eligible property.

You can check your council tax band here: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/home/council-tax/check-council-tax-band

Those who pay in other ways will be contacted by the council to arrange a method for receiving the funds. The council said it is working to start these payments in May as well.

Government said claims for the rebate can be processed up until September 30.

Delays to payments were reported across the country by Money Saving Expert.

It said South Derbyshire Council sent a letter to 39,000 people telling them payments would not be made until “at least June” due to software issues.