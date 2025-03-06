Ex-Sheffield council leader condemns “back-slapping” by main parties over budget decision

Coun Terry Fox, former leader of Sheffield City Council and a member of the finance and performance policy committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

An ex-leader of Sheffield City Council has labelled other political groups as “lazy” in a row about the council’s budget.

A full council meeting yesterday (March 5) agreed to £563.8m spending plans for the 2025/26 revenue budget, a council tax rise of 4.99% and the amounts charged by other authorities, including the fire and rescue service precept, that are added to council tax bills. Other additions come from the South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority and police and crime commissioner, plus parish councils.

The council tax increase means that a Band D home will be charged £2,028.99 for council services in the coming year.

The budget was agreed by the three main groups of Labour, the LibDems and the Greens who are working together because the council remains under no overall control.

Coun Terry Fox said it cannot be right to accept only 1,100 homes will be built

Coun Terry Fox of the Sheffield Community group of ex-Labour councillors criticised as pointless the amendments to the motion recommending the budget proposed by his former party and by the Greens. He said: “To say they are lazy amendments is not doing them justice, I believe.

“These are no changes, no admissions and no substituting to the budget. There are no financial amendments and they do not change the original motion.”

Unchallenged

He added later in the debate that the three main parties had indulged in a lengthy back-slapping session on the cross-party budget.

“All I’m going to say to these groups is one day you will be in opposition – just think about that,” said Coun Fox, who lost the leader’s role in 2023 as part of the fallout from the city street trees scandal.

“You are giving the right for an administration to have 50 minutes unchallenged at a budget council.”

He said the council needs to stop “careering” to a £34m overspend and approved of priority spending as the way forward to manage budget shortfalls. The council now has only £0.7m left in its general reserves because they have been used in recent years to bridge the gap between council income and increased demands for services that are becoming more costly to run.

In its unsuccessful budget amendment the five-strong Community group praised the work of the council’s seven local area committees (LACs) in working with communities and called for them to get additional powers and money. It proposed making savings on other projects and diverting some future contingency money to give the LACs a total budget of £2,800,000.

That would give each of the council’s 28 wards an extra £100,000 to spend on local priority projects.

Intervention

The group also disagreed with changes to the pay policy for top officers earning more than £100,000, which would no longer have to be approved by a meeting of the full council.

Labour’s winning amendment spoke about targeting future spending on “activities that enable early intervention and prevention, particularly in our most disadvantaged communities”. It focused on the council’s future priorities for spending of tackling poverty, attracting inward investment and supporting people to live happy, healthy lives.

The Green amendment, which was lost, noted that this is the fourth budget agreed by cross-party working and spoke about under-funding of councils that has led to effective bankruptcy or financial crisis for some authorities. It stated that austerity is a “political choice”, urging the government to tax the wealthy instead.

It welcomed extra government funding for the council but said this is a one-off that does not fix 15 years of under-funding.