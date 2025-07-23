Damage to Sheffield trees referred to as “act of vandalism”

An image from a Sheffield City Council planning committee report, showing damage to a tree on a site in Psalter Lane, Sheffield

Damage to trees in a Sheffield development site was referred to as a potential “act of vandalism” as an order was put in place to protect three trees on the land.

The tree preservation order for land on Psalter Lane, Sharrow covers an oak, a horse chestnut and a sycamore. The order was confirmed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s planning and highways committee yesterday, Tuesday (July 22).

Community tree officer Jonathan Galley told the committee that the trees are highly visible locally and help to soften the view on busy roads in the locality, which is part of Nether Edge Preservation Area.

Mr Galley said: “The property is being renovated and is subject to an active planning application for development.” The application is yet to be decided.

When a tree preservation officer visited the site in January, he found that “trees within the grounds had been damaged by unauthorised pruning, soil disturbance and the piling of soil within their root protection area”. This is in contravention of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, councillors heard.

Mr Galley said there was general disregard for the health of the trees, as demonstrated by photographs provided for the committee. He said that there are further works planned around the rooting area of the trees and further damage or disturbance may occur.

Coun Tony Downing referred to the damage to trees outlined by the tree preservation officer. He asked: “Would you say that was an act of vandalism to do something like that to a tree of this age and magnitude?”

Mr Galley responded: “Damage can occur because of these actions that have taken place.

“As far as I am aware, our enforcement team were made aware of that as well. The results of actions like these, the damage seen in the trees can sometimes take a while as damage to the roots of the trees can be slow acting, so it may be that damage has been caused but it might be a little while until we’re able to see the extent of that damage.”

In response to a question by Coun Garry Weatherall, Mr Galley said that action has been taken by the developer, including the erection of tree root area protection fencing.