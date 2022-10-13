Many local authorities around the country, including Leeds, have taken the decision to cancel or cut back Halloween, Bonfire Night or Christmas events to save money as the cost-of-living crisis bites.

In Sheffield, which is facing around £18 million budget cuts, Halloween fun event Out of This World will go ahead in the city centre at the start of the school half-term holiday on Sunday, October 23.

The “weird, wonderful and wacky free event” is split into themes of sci-fi, magic and Halloween. Attractions include street entertainment, children’s characters, magic workshops, TV and movie vehicles on display, ComiCon stalls and illusion shows.

For details, go to www.facebook.com/events/513148610644719

The Fargate Christmas light switch-on and festive market and grotto will also go ahead, with details yet to be confirmed.

Lighting-up times reduced

A council spokeswoman said that Christmas lighting-up times will reduce by 4.5 hours per day. The city centre lights will go on from 4pm to 10pm, rather than 2pm to midnight.

The Town Hall Christmas tree will not be lit up early in the day.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, of the Local Government Association, which represents local authorities, said: “Councils know how important it is for communities to have opportunities to come together and share experiences, meet friends and family and have fun together, and will do what they can to ensure they continue.

“However, councils are facing at least £2.4 billion in extra cost pressures this year as a result of inflation, energy costs and projected increases to the National Living Wage.”

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said the government’s decision not to revisit the funding for councils means they were now having to try and find ways to meet these costs this year.

He added: “This includes considering whether certain events should go ahead or not. Councils’ circumstances will differ, therefore it will be up to the individual council to decide what events should go ahead and to what extent.”

Leeds City Council has cancelled its six Bonfire Night events this year to save £200,000.