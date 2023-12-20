News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Concerns over ‘forced’ academisation of Sheffield special schools

A Sheffield councillor and teacher has voiced concerns over the ‘forced’ academisation of two city special schools.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hillsborough Green Party Coun Toby Mallinson is a teacher and leading local activist in the NEU education union. He asked questions about the future of the schools during a meeting of the finance committee on Monday (December 18) that was discussing the council’s £17.4m budget shortfall.

Coun Mallinson said: “In Monday’s finance committee meeting, I asked whether refunding the multi-million-pound deficit for Holgate Meadows and Heritage Park schools was included in the council budget.

Read More
Council budget worries continue over £17.4m shortfall
Sheffield Green Party councillor and teacher Coun Toby Mallinson speaking about his concerns over the academisation of two city special schools at a meeting of the councils finance committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcastSheffield Green Party councillor and teacher Coun Toby Mallinson speaking about his concerns over the academisation of two city special schools at a meeting of the councils finance committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast
Sheffield Green Party councillor and teacher Coun Toby Mallinson speaking about his concerns over the academisation of two city special schools at a meeting of the councils finance committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Holgate Meadows is being forcibly academised after an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted judgement and Heritage Park is very likely to also be forced under new government guidance. We are told ‘forced’ academies have their deficits paid off by their local authority.

“The response I received told me that the schools are trying to make savings to balance their in-year budgets but no clear answer was provided regarding the payment of the deficit. I will be taking this up further.”

Read this: Flats residents complain of rats, mice, damp and mould

Read this: Housing teams put office move on hold

Holgate Meadows School in Parson Cross, Sheffield, opne of two city special schools facing academisation. Picture: Google MapsHolgate Meadows School in Parson Cross, Sheffield, opne of two city special schools facing academisation. Picture: Google Maps
Holgate Meadows School in Parson Cross, Sheffield, opne of two city special schools facing academisation. Picture: Google Maps

He added: “These schools serve the most challenging young people in the city and their families. They may require more money per pupil than other special schools but they are arguably excellent value for money compared to the alternatives.

“Forcing ‘savings’ on these schools will worsen staff-student ratios and could be dangerous and very counter-productive to children’s education.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been reported previously that the deficits could total £5m.

A meeting of the council’s strategy and resources committee tomorrow (December 21) will be discussing the budget position for the council, following the announcement of the government’s financial settlement for local authorities earlier this week.

Related topics:SheffieldOfsted