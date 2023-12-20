A Sheffield councillor and teacher has voiced concerns over the ‘forced’ academisation of two city special schools.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hillsborough Green Party Coun Toby Mallinson is a teacher and leading local activist in the NEU education union. He asked questions about the future of the schools during a meeting of the finance committee on Monday (December 18) that was discussing the council’s £17.4m budget shortfall.

Coun Mallinson said: “In Monday’s finance committee meeting, I asked whether refunding the multi-million-pound deficit for Holgate Meadows and Heritage Park schools was included in the council budget.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Green Party councillor and teacher Coun Toby Mallinson speaking about his concerns over the academisation of two city special schools at a meeting of the councils finance committee. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holgate Meadows is being forcibly academised after an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted judgement and Heritage Park is very likely to also be forced under new government guidance. We are told ‘forced’ academies have their deficits paid off by their local authority.

“The response I received told me that the schools are trying to make savings to balance their in-year budgets but no clear answer was provided regarding the payment of the deficit. I will be taking this up further.”

Holgate Meadows School in Parson Cross, Sheffield, opne of two city special schools facing academisation. Picture: Google Maps

He added: “These schools serve the most challenging young people in the city and their families. They may require more money per pupil than other special schools but they are arguably excellent value for money compared to the alternatives.

“Forcing ‘savings’ on these schools will worsen staff-student ratios and could be dangerous and very counter-productive to children’s education.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been reported previously that the deficits could total £5m.