A move for Sheffield Council’s housing services team to another base in the city has been temporarily shelved.

The city council is currently conducting a review of the state of all the buildings it owns and which offices it no longer needs. There had been plans to move housing services out of Solpro House in Windsor Street, Burngreave, but this has now been put on hold while the review is completed.

The council’s finance committee decided yesterday (December 18) to go ahead with a three-year lease on the site.

The council did have a 15-year lease for part of the Solpro Business Park but that ended in September. Rather than commit to a new 15-year contract, councillors agreed to the new arrangement, at a cost of £331,080 a year with landlords Solpro Manufacturing Ltd.