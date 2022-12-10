News you can trust since 1887
Royal Bank of Scotland: Historic Sheffield city centre bank could become hotel, as it goes on sale for £575K

A former bank in Sheffield city centre could become a hotel after the listed building went on the market.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Dec 2022, 2:31pm

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) closed its Church Street branch opposite Sheffield Cathedral in October this year, saying demand had fallen too much due to the growth of online banking to justify keeping it open. The attractive Grade II-listed building, which dates back to 1866/67, has now gone up for sale for offers of over £575,000.

The sales brochure describes the property as an ‘excellent redevelopment opportunity’ with the potential for a wide range of future uses including ‘residential, offices, hotel, retail and leisure’, subject to obtaining planning permission. The building has 9,910sqft of floor space spread across the basement and the ground, first, second and third floors.

It is located beside the former Cole Brothers department store at the corner of Fargate and Church Street, where the ground floor is being used as a fashion outlet, having previously been a Pret a Manger cafe.

The former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Church Street in Sheffield city centre is on sale for offers of over £575,000
How 3-5 Church Street used to look when it was a Williams Deacon's Bank Limited. The Grade II-listed building in Sheffield city centre is up for sale for offers over £575,000. Photo: Picture Sheffield
